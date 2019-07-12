John Mulaney to headline arts fundraiser in the Berkshires 

The Emmy Award winning writer and comedian is headlining a fundraising gala in Great Barrington on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. The 2019 Mahaiwe Gala in Great Barrington will benefit the performing arts center’s year-round education programs and performances and honor board member and philanthropist Maggie Buchwald, according to a release.

Mulaney, 36, is “one of the most versatile comedians working today,” said Mahaiwe executive director Beryl Jolly in the release. “He has a very broad, popular appeal and I’m so happy to have the chance to offer a multi-generational experience for this year’s gala performance.”

Best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” Mulaney won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special for Netflix’s “Kid Gorgeous,” and also starred in the Broadway show “Oh, Hello” alongside comedian Nick Kroll. Most recently, Mulaney made his film debut, voicing Peter Porker in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Gala honoree Buchwald led Mahaiwe as board chair for six seasons from 2013 through 2018.

A limited number of tickets, priced at $100 for upper balcony and $250 for balcony and mezzanine, go on sale online and through the box office at noon on Tuesday, July 23. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and three hours before showtimes. For tickets, go to www.mahaiwe.org.

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow.