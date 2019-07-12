RZA coming to the Coolidge in September

The Coolidge Corner Theatre, in Brookline, will screen Lau Kar-leung’s “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1978) with a live hip-hop score by Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA on Sept. 20.

The show, which will draw music from the Wu-Tang catalog to enhance the kung-fu action, brings together two of RZA’s greatest passions: hip-hop and martial-arts movies. The rap group he founded was named for “Shaolin and Wu Tang,” another film in this genre. The title of Wu-Tang’s debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” is a nod to “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.” A Q&A with RZA will follow the performance.