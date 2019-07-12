RZA coming to the Coolidge in September
The Coolidge Corner Theatre, in Brookline, will screen Lau Kar-leung’s “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1978) with a live hip-hop score by Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA on Sept. 20.
The show, which will draw music from the Wu-Tang catalog to enhance the kung-fu action, brings together two of RZA’s greatest passions: hip-hop and martial-arts movies. The rap group he founded was named for “Shaolin and Wu Tang,” another film in this genre. The title of Wu-Tang’s debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” is a nod to “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.” A Q&A with RZA will follow the performance.
RZA (pronounced “rizza,” born Robert Diggs) is a rapper and producer from New York. RZA, his cousins, and his friends would often refer to Staten Island as “Shaolin.” RZA has pursued solo work in filmmaking, acting, and music outside his work with Wu Tang Clan. He has collaborated with contemporary hip-hop artists like Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Nas.
