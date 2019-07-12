The Wahlbergs will soon say goodbye to their reality TV series, ‘Wahlburgers’
After five years and more than 80 episodes, the Wahlbergs are saying farewell to their reality series “Wahlburgers.”
A&E Network will air the final episode of the show on Aug. 17, and recently aired a look back at some of the show’s best moments, available for streaming on A&E’s website. In a teaser for the sixth episode, titled “Wahl’king Down Memory Lane,” fans are given the chance to relive some highlights, such as the time the family introduced David “Big Papi” Ortiz to the Papi Burger, named after the former Red Sox slugger.
The program, which has been on the air for more than five years, follows the Wahlberg family’s business endeavors in the fast food industry. Wahlburgers was founded by chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Mark .
Wahlburgers started as a single burger joint in Hingham in 2011. Since then, the business has boomed. The restaurant now boasts more than 30 locations nationwide. Most recently, the family held a grand opening in Flint, Mich.
“Every burger that goes out reminds me of who we are and where we came from,” says Paul Wahlberg during the episode. “It’s all about family in the end.”
According to A&E, the series culminates with the brothers working to open their namesake restaurant in Dorchester, where they grew up. (The location, in South Bay Shopping Center, opened in December 2018.) Opening a restaurant in Dorchester was a dream that their mother, Alma Wahlberg, has had since the start of the show.
“Creating the Wahlburgers restaurants has been an incredible experience and we are so grateful to have shared it with . . . viewers these last nine seasons,” said Mark Wahlberg in the sixth episode. “But we still have so much more to do.”
