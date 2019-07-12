The Wahlbergs will soon say goodbye to their reality TV series, ‘Wahlburgers’

After five years and more than 80 episodes, the Wahlbergs are saying farewell to their reality series “Wahlburgers.”

A&E Network will air the final episode of the show on Aug. 17, and recently aired a look back at some of the show’s best moments, available for streaming on A&E’s website. In a teaser for the sixth episode, titled “Wahl’king Down Memory Lane,” fans are given the chance to relive some highlights, such as the time the family introduced David “Big Papi” Ortiz to the Papi Burger, named after the former Red Sox slugger.

The program, which has been on the air for more than five years, follows the Wahlberg family’s business endeavors in the fast food industry. Wahlburgers was founded by chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Mark .