Hundreds of revelers attended the annual Bastille Day block party on Marlborough Street in the Back Bay on Friday evening. Music had a New Orleans theme, with the Bon Bon Vivant band rocking the block. The event, featuring dancing, food, and drinks, is put on by the French Cultural Center of Boston and Cambridge. Bastille Day, the national day of France, is officially celebrated on July 14.

Bon Bon Vivant performed Friday at the annual Bastille Day block party on Marlborough Street. (Bill Brett for The Boston Globe)