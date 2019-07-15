scorecardresearch
Barbie goes glam rock to honor David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust

Associated PressJuly 15, 2019, 57 minutes ago
A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled on July 11, 2019 by toymaker Mattel to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer's hit single "Space Oddity."
Barbie has been many things over the years. Now, she’s dressed as Ziggy Stardust.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s iconic ‘‘Space Oddity,’’ Barbie overseers at Mattel released a collectible version of the doll dressed as Ziggy Stardust, one of his most beloved alter egos.

Barbie wears the metallic Ziggy space suit with red and blue stripes, flared shoulders, and cherry red platform boots. Mattel spared no makeup, featuring the astral sphere smack in the middle of Ziggy Barbie’s forehead. The doll’s hair is fiery red.

The $50, limited-edition doll was created in collaboration with the David Bowie Archive. The beloved rocker died in 2016 after battling cancer. He was 69.ASSOCIATED PRESS

