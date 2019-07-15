Bethenny Frankel has a witty response about her relationship with Boston’s Paul Bernon 

“‘I like me better when I’m with you’...” the Instagram post reads, as Frankel, 48, quotes lyrics from the song "I Like Me Better" by Lauv .

Just days after a fun-filled Fourth of July weekend in Nantucket, Bethenny Frankel posted a cute photo with her boyfriend, Boston film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon.

While most of the commenters swooned at the romantic display, a couple were snide, and the “Real Housewives of New York City” star wasted no time in responding.

One post read, “How old is he.” Frankel’s comeback? Acerbic, just the way her fans like it.

“He is 12. I go to prison next season. #watchwhathappens.” (Bernon is 41.)

This isn’t the first time Frankel has opened up about her relationship with Bernon. In April, she described herself to People magazine as “a lucky gal” and said that “things between us are really nice.” On July 9, she chatted about the relationship on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“My boyfriend’s very calm and centered and balancing and I’m just settled,” she said. “I came off a relationship that was the opposite... and because I’m older I wasn’t sure that I could have that kind of normal, beautiful, loving relationship that you remember from high school or college, and that’s what it feels like.”

Back on Instagram, Bernon was quick to respond to Frankel’s photo caption with another lyric from the same song.

“I’m good as long as you’re here with me,” he wrote.

