Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, and other stars gather at ‘Lion King’ London premiere

The premiere of the live-action version of “The Lion King” was a royal affair in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took to the red carpet debut Sunday evening at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square. Soon after arriving, Markle warmly embraced Beyoncé (who voices Nala in the new film), who stood beside husband Jay-Z.

Other stars at the premiere included Elton John as well as the film’s director Jon Favreau, actors Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), and Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari). (Donald Glover, who voices Simba, couldn’t make it, as he was performing in Australia for his Childish Gambino tour.