scorecardresearch
NAMES

Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, and other stars gather at ‘Lion King’ London premiere

By Martha Merrow Globe Correspondent,July 15, 2019, an hour ago
From left: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet Beyonc<b>é</b> and Jay-Z at the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London.
From left: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet Beyonc<b>é</b> and Jay-Z at the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London.(Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The premiere of the live-action version of “The Lion King” was a royal affair in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took to the red carpet debut Sunday evening at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square. Soon after arriving, Markle warmly embraced Beyoncé (who voices Nala in the new film), who stood beside husband Jay-Z.

Other stars at the premiere included Elton John as well as the film’s director Jon Favreau, actors Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), and Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari). (Donald Glover, who voices Simba, couldn’t make it, as he was performing in Australia for his Childish Gambino tour.

Advertisement

The royal couple attended the premiere in support of Disney’s recent conservation efforts: The company made a donation to the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment and community initiative, set to be formally announced this fall.

More pictures from the premiere:

Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the “The Lion King” European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the “The Lion King” European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019.(Tolga Akmen/ AFP/Getty Images)
Actress Florence Kasumba attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Actress Florence Kasumba attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images fof Disney)
English singer-songwriter Elton John (left) and his husband, Canadian producer David Furnish, pose on the red carpet upon arriving for the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019.
English singer-songwriter Elton John (left) and his husband, Canadian producer David Furnish, pose on the red carpet upon arriving for the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019.(Tolga Akmen/ AFP/Getty Images)
Keegan-Michael Key attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Keegan-Michael Key attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com