John Krasinski tweets a clue about filming ‘A Quiet Place 2’

Bright and early Monday morning, Krasinski tweeted out picture of a movie production clapperboard inscribed with the words “Part II, Roll 01, Scene 1, Take 1.”

Good news for fans of “A Quiet Place,” the blockbuster horror thriller from actor-writer-director John Krasinski : Principal photography on the sequel looks like it’s underway.

The critically acclaimed first movie, which Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside his wife, actress Emily Blunt, grossed more than $340 million worldwide. In it, a terrified family navigates a post-apocalyptic landscape populated by sightless creatures that hunt what they hear. Silence has become the key to survival, and Krasinski’s deft direction had audiences everywhere sweating in fear at the slightest sound.

“A Quiet Place 2” is filming in western New York, according to the Buffalo News. This time around, Cillian Murphy, known for playing a succession of baddies over the years (and for his star-making turn in the BBC/Netflix series “Peaky Blinders”), has reportedly joined the cast. Not surprisingly, details on his role have been kept very, very quiet.

“A Quiet Place 2” hits theaters in 2020.

