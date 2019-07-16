Chris Evans slams President Trump for ‘hateful and racist’ tweets
Thousands of fans showed their support for Chris Evans after the “Captain America” actor spoke out on Twitter against what he called President Trump’s “hateful and racist” tweets toward progressive Democratic lawmakers.
On Sunday, Trump lashed out a several congresswomen of color, tweeting: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
“This is racist, Biff,” Evans tweeted in response, referencing the name of the bully in “Back to the Future.” “The only thing worse than actually being hateful and racist, is casually wielding hate and racism to activate your base in an unrelenting, painfully transparent, and crushingly on-brand effort to soothe your only true devotion: feeding your insatiable ego.”
Within 24 hours, the post had gathered nearly 300,000 likes and been retweeted 55,000 times.
The “Avengers: Endgame” star and Sudbury native has been an outspoken critic of the president and his policies since the 2016 election. Evans has previously slammed Trump for his views on climate change and ridiculed him for his typos.
And in a July 4 tweet, Evans told Americans to “take a moment today to question how history will look back on this chapter. Time brings truth into focus. This period of fear, hate, lies and complicity will be studied by generations to come.”
In a March interview with the Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Pappademas, Evans spoke of his obligation to take a stand. “I’d be disappointed in myself if I didn’t speak up. Especially for fear of some monetary repercussion or career damage — that just feels really gross to me.”
