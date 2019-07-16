Chris Evans slams President Trump for ‘hateful and racist’ tweets

Thousands of fans showed their support for Chris Evans after the “Captain America” actor spoke out on Twitter against what he called President Trump’s “hateful and racist” tweets toward progressive Democratic lawmakers.

On Sunday, Trump lashed out a several congresswomen of color, tweeting: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“This is racist, Biff,” Evans tweeted in response, referencing the name of the bully in “Back to the Future.” “The only thing worse than actually being hateful and racist, is casually wielding hate and racism to activate your base in an unrelenting, painfully transparent, and crushingly on-brand effort to soothe your only true devotion: feeding your insatiable ego.”