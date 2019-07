Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar appear on new Beyonce album, out Friday

NEW YORK — Beyonce’s new album inspired by ‘‘The Lion King’’ features collaborations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce announced Tuesday that ‘‘The Lion King: The Gift,’’ which will be released Friday, also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez.

In the new version of ‘‘The Lion King,’’ in theaters Friday, Beyonce voices the character of Nala. Beyonce curated and executive produced ‘‘The Lion King: The Gift,’’ which also features collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.