Matt Damon shot an arrow at Chris Hemsworth while on vacation - and it didn’t go well

“Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people,” Pataky wrote on Instagram on Monday, sharing group photos that included Hemsworth, Damon, and Barroso.

Damon and Luciana Barroso , his wife, joined Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, for a vacation in Ibiza, Spain, this week that served as an early birthday celebration for Pataky.

Matt Damon may play only a tiny part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — remember his “Thor: Ragnarok” cameo? — but he’s a big part of “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth ’s life.

Hemsworth and Damon spent some time clowning around over the weekend as well, with the Australian actor showcasing arrow skills befitting fellow “Avengers” superhero Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

Advertisement

In a video posted to Hemsworth’s Instagram, Damon shoots a suction-cup arrow at Hemsworth, who not only catches the arrow, but throws it back and gets it to stick to Damon’s head. (There may or may not have been some clever editing to pull off the second part.)

This is at least the fourth vacation the couples have taken together this year: Along with a wintry excursion to Montana in January, Damon and Barroso joined Pataky and Hemsworth in Australia in February and March.

Barroso and Pataky are particularly close, with Pataky telling “Entertainment Tonight” in 2018 that she and Barroso got matching tattoos.

“It’s three dots that means today, tomorrow, and forever,” Pataky told ET. “It’s to remember moments. . . . When I have a great moment with people that I love, it’s good to remember those moments and have them on your body to just say they mean a lot to me.”

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com