Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation

By Maryclaire Dale Associated Press,July 16, 2019, an hour ago
Meek Mill (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Lawyers for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that’s kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade.

They say the city judge who oversees the case and sent him to prison in 2017 on a parole violation has a grudge against the performer.

City prosecutors agree. They’ve filed a motion supporting his bid to toss the conviction and be retried under a new judge.

The 32-year-old, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become a voice for criminal justice reform. He spent four months in prison on the violation before being released last year.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft became something of a champion for Mill, visiting him in prison and speaking out on behalf of the rapper.