Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation

PHILADELPHIA — Lawyers for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that’s kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade.

They say the city judge who oversees the case and sent him to prison in 2017 on a parole violation has a grudge against the performer.

City prosecutors agree. They’ve filed a motion supporting his bid to toss the conviction and be retried under a new judge.