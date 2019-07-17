‘Jeopardy!’ did a Boston movies category last night. Can you guess all five clues?

Alex Trebek even tried out his best Boston accent for the $200 question, which was written with the local inflection in mind: “This 1997 movie was up for 9 Oscahs & took home 2 — you got its numbahs; how do you like them apples?!”

One of the five categories during the first round of play was “That movie’s in Boston,” and featured clues that were only focused on Boston-set films.

Locals who watched Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” probably felt wicked smaht during one category.

In case you missed it, Alex Trebek tried his best at a Boston accent during a Boston movies category last night. pic.twitter.com/s3txtLYc4S — Kevin Slane (@kslane) July 17, 2019

The evening’s contestants managed to get all five clues correct, even the slightly more difficult $1,000 question. See if you can match wits with the smahtypants on “Jeopardy!” by guessing all five clues below:

$200: This 1997 movie was up for 9 Oscahs & took home 2 — you got its numbahs; how do you like them apples?!

$400: David Ortiz was on hand at this ballpark for the premiere party of “Fever Pitch,” starring Jimmy Fallon

$600: Mark Wahlberg goes through an impressive speed round of possible names of the new girlfriend of his bear pal in this pic

$800: A cop poses as a mobster & a mobster poses as a cop in this 2006 Scorsese film set in Boston

$1,000: The “Friends Of” this Boston crook played by Robert Mitchum are the people he’s pressured to snitch on.

Answers:

$200: What is “Good Will Hunting”?

$400: What is Fenway Park?

$600: What is “Ted”?

$800: What is “The Departed”?

$1,000: Who is Eddie Coyle?

