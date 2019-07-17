Julian Edelman and Ryan Reynolds met up in Boston this weekend

“Hey Ryan I met you in Boston Sunday you were super cool and a nice Guy but I didn’t get your number haha,” Edelman wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday. “DM me or call my agent or something it would be cool to be friends or whatever.”

The Patriots wide receiver paid a visit to the set of the upcoming 20th Century Fox blockbuster “Free Guy” in Boston on Sunday, where he was able to pose for a photo with the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”).

Edelman’s capitalization of “Guy” is likely a sly nod to Reynolds’s character in “Free Guy,” a bank teller named Guy who discovers he’s a background character in an open world video game called “Free City.” Between daily car chases and bank robberies, Guy meets MolotovGirl (Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”), an expert player who causes Guy to reconsider his life and step out of the background.

Advertisement

Crews have been filming primarily in the Financial District on weekends since May, and have also shot additional scenes in the West End, Seaport, and at Revere Beach. Directed by Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” “Night at the Museum”) the film will also feature Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”), Newburyport native Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Pitch Perfect”), Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike”), and Camille Kostek (“I Feel Pretty”), the former Patriots cheerleader and current girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski .

“Free Guy” is expected to film in Boston through at least the end of the month, and will be released July 3, 2020.

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@boston.com.