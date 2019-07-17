MassGeneral specialist throws out first pitch at Fenway to raise awareness of rare disease research

Mass General specialist Dr. David Sweetser threw the first pitch at Sunday the Red Sox vs. Dodgers game at Fenway to raise awareness for rare and undiagnosed genetic disease research.

Sweetser, chief of medical genetics and metabolism at MassGeneral Hospital for Children, was joined on the field by LA Dodgers pitcher (and former Red Sox pitcher) Rich Hill and former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill and his wife, Caitlin, whose son Brooks died five years ago of a rare genetic disorder at two months old.

Sweetser cared for Brooks before he died and diagnosed him with Galloway Mowat Syndrome, a condition that affects only 70 people worldwide. The Hills launched the Field of Genes fundraising initiative in support of rare genetic and undiagnosed disease research at MGHfC.