Almost two years after diagnosis, NBC10 anchor Natasha Verma, now cancer-free, heading to new station

Verma, 25, accepted a job as a weekday morning anchor at 9NEWS Denver, the city’s NBC affiliate. Verma’s last day at NBC10 Boston is July 23, and she expects to start her new job in late August.

NBC10 anchor Natasha Verma announced on social media Friday afternoon that she was leaving the station and heading west for a new job.

Almost two years after being diagnosed with — and later beating — stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma, a local news anchor is saying goodbye to Boston.

Verma thanked her viewers for supporting her during her tenure at the station.

“To all my NBC10 Boston viewers — thank you for supporting me for the last 3 years,” Verma wrote on Facebook. “Boston forever has my heart. It’s the place where I fought cancer, beat it and started the Verma Foundation cap wig program. I’ve met so many wonderful people during my time here and this isn’t goodbye.”

In an e-mail to the Globe, Verma said she appreciated being part of the team that launched NBC10 Boston when it was a brand-new channel.

“It was exciting to launch the new station and go live on the first broadcast that ever aired, January 1, 2017 at 4:30 a.m.,” Verma wrote. “NBC supported me during my cancer diagnosis and journey, and for that, I am truly grateful.”

Mike St. Peter, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN, said that Verma would “always be part of our Boston family.”

Verma was diagnosed with cancer in August 2017, a little more than a year after she joined NBC10 Boston and NECN. Five months later, she was in remission and back on the air. During that time, Verma also started a nonprofit initiative to provide “cap wigs,” high-quality wigs attached to baseball caps, to cancer patients who want a “fashionable and comfortable” solution to hair loss caused by chemo.

Verma has held several events to raise money for the initiative, and promised to return to Boston for a scheduled fashion show fund-raiser on Sept. 9 at City Winery.