scorecardresearch
NAMES

In Maine, ‘Greg Brady’ set to shuck clams at Yarmouth Clam Fesitval

Associated PressJuly 19, 2019, 14 minutes ago
"The Brady Bunch" original cast members, from left, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb and Barry Williams pose together in a 2008 file photo.
"The Brady Bunch" original cast members, from left, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb and Barry Williams pose together in a 2008 file photo.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

YARMOUTH, Maine — Greg Brady never ditched his responsibilities as the leader of the Brady kids, but the actor who played him is about to shuck some clams.

The 54th Annual Yarmouth Clam Festival is getting started Friday, and the guest of honor is Barry Williams, who’s best known for playing Greg Brady on ‘‘The Brady Bunch.’’ Williams will be in the event’s parade on Friday and available for autographs on Saturday.

The clam festival celebrates Maine’s most beloved bivalve and runs through Sunday. The festival draws thousands of people to the southern Maine town of Yarmouth, and includes lots of food, music and merriment.

Advertisement

Saturday’s events include the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest. Williams is scheduled to be on hand during the contest. That is, of course, unless something suddenly came up.