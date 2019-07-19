Matt Damon teams up with ‘Spotlight’ director Tom McCarthy for new movie

Damon will star in the McCarthy-directed “Stillwater,” a film about an “American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma” (Damon) who flies to France to meet his estranged daughter who is stuck in prison for a murder she denies committing, according to a studio synopsis of the film first obtained by Variety. After deciding to do everything in his power to free his daughter, Damon’s character meets a woman and her young daughter in Marseille and “embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.”

When Matt Damon was spotted in Oklahoma with “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy back in June, the pair told residents they were doing film research. Now we know what project they’ve been working on.

“Stillwater” will be helmed by Participant Media, the company that was in charge of making “Spotlight.” The company will finance and produce the film through Amblin Partners, with Focus Features distributing the film domestically and Universal International handling international distribution.

“The opportunity to reunite with Tom after ‘Spotlight’ and to partner with our friend and colleague Jonathan King for the first time in his new role makes Stillwater a very special film for everyone at Participant,” said Participant CEO David Linde in a statement provided to multiple outlets. “This is a wonderful script, centered on universal themes of connection and the search for truth, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences around the world.”

Damon’s next role on the big screen will be alongside Christian Bale in “Ford v Ferrari,” a biopic about the Ford Motor Company’s efforts to beat perennial winner Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s slated to hit theaters Nov. 15.

