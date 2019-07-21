Ben Mezrich is making ‘Billions’ for Showtime

Starting this week, Mezrich will travel between Boston and New York to consult on the series, a drama set in the cutthroat world of New York finance that stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis . Mezrich will be working directly with showrunner — and Tufts graduate – Brian Koppelman ; he’ll also spend time on set once shooting starts.

The Boston-born, Harvard-educated author has joined the writers’ room of Showtime’s hit drama series; he’ll serve as a consulting producer on its upcoming fifth season.

“I’m psyched to be working with the smartest people in TV,” said Mezrich in a statement to the Globe. “I’ve been a huge fan of [co-creators] Brian Koppelman and David Levien since ‘Rounders,’ I love ‘Billions,’ and I’m taking the Acela straight to Hollywood.”

A prolific writer best known for his book “The Accidental Billionaires” (famously adapted into “The Social Network” by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, who’s of no relation to “Billions” co-creator Andrew Ross Sorkin), Mezrich’s made his name crafting non-fiction bestsellers about young people racing to make technological breakthroughs, sometimes cutting legal and ethical corners in the process. His latest, “Bitcoin Billionaires,” was published in May and catches up with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss after their damaging legal battle with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, following their bid to make a fortune in cryptocurrency.

