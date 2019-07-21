‘NOS4A2’ renewed for season 2 at AMC

AMC is sinking its teeth into more “NOS4A2.”

Adapted from Joe Hill’s 2013 novel, the horror series has delivered strong ratings for the network since its June 2 premiere; news of its renewal, for a 10-episode second season, broke out of San Diego on Saturday, during the show’s Comic-Con panel.

“NOS4A2,” which shot its first season in Rhode Island, centers on Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) a teen from Haverhill who discovers she can traverse time and space in search of lost objects. This ability arouses the interest of Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), an immortal being who abducts children in order to feed off their souls.