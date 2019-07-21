At Tanglewood, BSO joins in ‘Brightness of Light’ world premiere

It was an eventful Saturday evening at Tanglewood, as noted soprano Renee Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry joined forces with conductor Andris Nelsons, leading the Boston Symphony Orchestra, to world-premiere “The Brightness of Light,” composer Kevin Puts’ setting of letters between artist Georgia O’Keeffe and her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz. The composition was co-commissioned by the BSO. Pictured above (from left to right) are Fleming, Gilfry, Nelsons, Puts, and theatrical projection designer Wendall K. Harrington, whose projections of handwritten letters, photos by Stieglitz, and paintings by O’Keeffe played throughout the performance.

