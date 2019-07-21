‘Ugly Delicious’ chef David Chang cooking up new Netflix series

Chang’s new series, “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner,” will feature the James Beard Award-winning chef and a celebrity guest exploring a new city in each episode, taking in as much of its cuisine and culture as possible over the course of three square meals. Between bites, they’ll discuss life, cultural issues and their own relationships with food.

“There’s something about traveling with someone that opens you up,” said Chang in an official statement. “Being away from all the craziness of daily life, you spend long days together in an unfamiliar place with nothing to do but wander the street, share meals, and talk. That’s what ‘BLD’ is all about - learning more about ourselves, our friends, and the people we encounter out in the world. Plus, of course, the ridiculously delicious meals we share.”

As with “Ugly Delicious” (the second season of which he recently completed shooting), Chang will team with documentarian Morgan Neville on the new series, with both serving as executive-producers. It’s expected to arrive on Netflix this fall. “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner” isn’t the chef’s only upcoming TV venture; Chang also recently sold another food-centric docu-series, entitled “Family Style,” to Hulu, for him to star in opposite Chrissy Teigen.

