ICA to screen extended version of Solange Knowles’ film, ‘When I Get Home’
The latest work by Solange Knowles is coming to Boston: The Institute of Contemporary Art will screen an extended version of her 2019 performance art film, “When I Get Home,” on Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m.
The Grammy-award winning singer and performance artist announced plans last week to partner with museums and theaters across the US and Europe to host screenings of the film. The 41-minute-long, remastered director’s cut will feature new scenes, art, and score.
“The film is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution,” a March press release said, describing the film’s original 33-minute release. In the newest version, Knowles returns to her home state of Texas to answer this question, paying homage to the legacy of black cowboys, Afrofuturism, and her Houston lineage.
Directed and edited by Knowles, with contributing directors Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori, “When I Get Home” features additional work by Houston artists Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt. The film also features “Boundless Body” (2019), a rodeo arena displayed in Marfa, Texas, which sits alongside other architectural works in the film, such as the Rothko Chapel in Houston, according to a description by the ICA.
“When I Get Home” is not Knowles’ first brush with the museum world: In 2018 the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles displayed her performance art piece “Metatronia (Metatron’s Cube),” an interdisciplinary dance and sculpture project she directed, scored, and designed, featuring dancers from California State University.
The screening of “When I Get Home” is free with ICA admission, but tickets are required and available at the museum’s box office an hour before the film’s showing on a first-come, first serve basis.
