ICA to screen extended version of Solange Knowles’ film, ‘When I Get Home’

The latest work by Solange Knowles is coming to Boston: The Institute of Contemporary Art will screen an extended version of her 2019 performance art film, “When I Get Home,” on Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m.

The Grammy-award winning singer and performance artist announced plans last week to partner with museums and theaters across the US and Europe to host screenings of the film. The 41-minute-long, remastered director’s cut will feature new scenes, art, and score.

“The film is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution,” a March press release said, describing the film’s original 33-minute release. In the newest version, Knowles returns to her home state of Texas to answer this question, paying homage to the legacy of black cowboys, Afrofuturism, and her Houston lineage.