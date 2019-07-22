Patrick McEnroe supports P-Town tennis gala and cheers on wife, singer Melissa Errico, at Art House

Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico did more than sing in Provincetown this past weekend. The star of “Finian’s Rainbow,” “My Fair Lady” and “Amour” performed songs from her acclaimed CD “Sondheim Sublime” at the Art House, and she also joined her husband, former tennis pro Patrick McEnroe, at the Provincetown Tennis Club Saturday night for a benefit gala for Life Serve Tennis Youth Foundation. The evening raised more than $100,000 for the organization, which provides summer tennis camp programs for underserved teens in Boston, New York, New Haven, Conn., and the Albany region. Auction items included court time that McEnroe -- an ESPN commentator and the younger brother of tennis great John McEnroe -- donated. McEnroe played doubles with winners on Sunday morning, then attended his wife’s show Sunday evening. Errico also performs at the Cotuit Center for the Arts Tuesday, July 23.

Loren King can be reached at loren.king@comcast.net.