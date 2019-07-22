Titanic survivor’s light-up cane goes for $62,500 at Newport auction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Titanic survivor’s walking stick with an electric light she used to signal for help from a lifeboat has sold for $62,500 at an auction of maritime items in Rhode Island.

Guernsey’s auction house held the auction in Newport on Friday and Saturday. Guernsey’s President Arlan Ettinger said Monday the top bid on Ella White’s cane was $50,000, plus the surcharge added by the auction house.

This 2019 photo provided by Guernsey's Auction House shows a walking cane that was owned by Titanic survivor Ella White. The cane, with a built-in electric light that she used to signal from a lifeboat, was one of several maritime items that was up for auction on July 19-20, 2019, in Newport, R.I. (Rafael Zegarra/Guernsey's Auction House via AP) (Rafael Zegarra/Guernsey's Auction House via AP)

The pre-auction estimate had been $300,000 to $500,000.