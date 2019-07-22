Video of Tom Brady and his daughter jumping off a waterfall even made The Rock queasy

In the video, the Patriots quarterback holds his daughter’s hand as he counts to 3. At the last second, the 6-year-old appears hesitant to take the plunge, but her quick-thinking father pulls hard on her arm and she falls awkwardly into the water below — clearing the rocks at the bottom of the cliff. Although a couple of onlookers let out a shriek, both Bradys appeared to come out of the experience fine.

Last week, Tom Brady was sharing glimpses of his family trip to Costa Rica on social media. On Thursday, he went on a horseback ride with a machete. On Friday, he and his daughter Vivian jumped off the edge of a waterfall.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” Brady captioned the video. “Daddy always gives her a 10 though!”

Not everyone was amused, with many viewers telling Brady to “be careful” or worrying that the last-second “yank” could have hurt Vivian’s shoulder.

Even Brady’s buddies seemed a little queasy after seeing the footage.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote: “You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father - but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus.”

Surfing superstar Kelly Slater posted, “That shoulder okay?”

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre also weighed in: “She is a 10 but old dad gets a [thumbs down emoji].” He followed it with a few smiley faces.

This isn’t the first time that Brady has taken heat for cliff jumping in Costa Rica. Back in 2015, video surfaced of TB12 leaping off what looked to be a much higher rocky ledge — much to the chagrin of a terrified Patriots Nation.

Even Tom Terrific felt he’d gone too far that time. The caption on that video? “Never doing that again! #AirBrady.”