‘Joker,’ ‘Hustlers,’ Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers pic among Toronto Film Festival selections

An origin story about the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, a Mr. Rogers biopic with Tom Hanks, and a film about strippers scamming Wall Street bankers with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B are among the films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The Toronto selections often help define the looming awards race. Last year, TIFF’s audience award winner ‘‘Green Book,’’ directed by Peter Farrelly, went on to win the best picture Oscar.

TIFF announced 16 gala selections and 37 in the special presentation category Tuesday morning, including Todd Phillips’ ‘‘Joker,’’ Marielle Heller’s ‘‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’’ and Lorene Scafaria’s ‘‘Hustlers.’’ Iranian-born director Marjane Satrapi’s film ‘‘Radioactive,’’ in which Rosamund Pike plays groundbreaking physicist Marie Curie, will close the festival on Sept. 14.