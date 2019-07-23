‘Joker,’ ‘Hustlers,’ Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers pic among Toronto Film Festival selections
An origin story about the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, a Mr. Rogers biopic with Tom Hanks, and a film about strippers scamming Wall Street bankers with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B are among the films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
The Toronto selections often help define the looming awards race. Last year, TIFF’s audience award winner ‘‘Green Book,’’ directed by Peter Farrelly, went on to win the best picture Oscar.
TIFF announced 16 gala selections and 37 in the special presentation category Tuesday morning, including Todd Phillips’ ‘‘Joker,’’ Marielle Heller’s ‘‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’’ and Lorene Scafaria’s ‘‘Hustlers.’’ Iranian-born director Marjane Satrapi’s film ‘‘Radioactive,’’ in which Rosamund Pike plays groundbreaking physicist Marie Curie, will close the festival on Sept. 14.
Advertisement
Other standout performances the programmers love are Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx in Destin Daniel Cretton’s civil rights drama ‘‘Just Mercy,’’ Meryl Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s investigative journalism drama ‘‘The Laundromat,’’ Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach’s divorce saga ‘‘Marriage Story’’ and Renee Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic ‘‘Judy.’’
The festival kicks off Sept. 5. Among the films with local ties premiering at TIFF will be “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson’s star-studded ode to Agatha Christie starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Jamie Lee Curtis. The movie was shot around Boston last fall and is set to hit theaters Nov. 27.