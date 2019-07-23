Report: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck may team up for medieval revenge tale, ‘The Last Duel’
Could Matt Damon and Ben Affleck be teaming up for a new project?
Deadline.com reported Monday night that the old friends -- and Oscar winners -- may join forces on “The Last Duel,” based on the 2005 novel by Eric Jager set in medieval France. Hollywood powerhouses, including Ridley Scott and Nicole Holofcener, look to be coming on board the project as well.
The script, per Deadline, is being penned by Damon, Affleck and Holofcener. Scott, who last worked with Damon on the critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller “The Martian,” may direct.
The news comes not long after paparazzi snapped Damon leaving Affleck’s Brentwood home on Sunday with a copy of “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France” in his hands.
Damon and Affleck, who grew up as neighbors in Cambridge, famously co-wrote 1997’s “Good Will Hunting,” taking home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
