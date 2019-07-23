Report: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck may team up for medieval revenge tale, ‘The Last Duel’

Could Matt Damon and Ben Affleck be teaming up for a new project?

Deadline.com reported Monday night that the old friends -- and Oscar winners -- may join forces on “The Last Duel,” based on the 2005 novel by Eric Jager set in medieval France. Hollywood powerhouses, including Ridley Scott and Nicole Holofcener, look to be coming on board the project as well.

The script, per Deadline, is being penned by Damon, Affleck and Holofcener. Scott, who last worked with Damon on the critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller “The Martian,” may direct.