Actress Elizabeth Banks shoots a commercial in Lowell

Banks, a Pittsfield native, was joined by a film crew in downtown Lowell to shoot a spot for State Street Global Advisors. The project took over Middle and Palmer streets, according to the Lowell Sun.

Elizabeth Banks has been the talk of Lowell this week, where the “Hunger Games” actress has been shooting a new commercial in town.

Elizabeth Banks took part in the panel discussion “Frankly Speaking: The Ever-Changing World of Filmmaking Today, Tomorrow and Beyond” at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas in April.

The ad is part of a series of promotional projects that Banks has been working on with the Boston-based investment firm.

Banks has a packed schedule these days. She recently directed the new “Charlie’s Angels” movie, which is set to come out later this year and will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. She recently starred in the horror film, “Brightburn,” and is currently filming the new series “Mrs. America” with Uzo Aduba and Cate Blanchett, according to IMDb.com.

