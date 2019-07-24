Adam Sandler takes a dramatic turn in Safdie brothers’ ‘Uncut Gems’

Is the Adam Sandler renaissance — the Sandlerssance, if you will — finally upon us?

“Uncut Gems,” the second feature from filmmakers and BU grads Benny and Josh Safdie, casts the prolific funnyman in a rare dramatic role.

In the crime-thriller, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival this September, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler on the hunt for a major score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets aimed at earning him a considerable windfall, Howard is faced with the difficult task of balancing family, business, and encircling enemies if he’s to make it out on top. Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian costar.