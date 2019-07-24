‘Glory,’ Civil War drama about all-black Union regiment from Mass., in theaters Wednesday

The Edward Zwick -directed movie co-stars Cary Elwes and Morgan Freeman , and marks the feature film debut of Andre Braugher .

The Oscar-winning Civil War drama, which told the true story of a Massachusetts regiment comprised of black soldiers, is back in theaters Wednesday, July 24, on the 30th anniversary of its 1989 release, as part of Fathom Events’ TCM Big Screen Classics series.

Washington, who’d go on to become one of Hollywood’s most-decorated actors, earned his first Oscar, for best supporting actor, for his portrayal of Private Trip, a former slave who joins the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment.

Screenwriter Kevin Jarre was reportedly inspired to pen the script after walking across Boston Common and noticing its Robert Gould Shaw Memorial, which depicts the 54th Massachusetts marching down Beacon Street, commanded by Shaw, a Boston-born Union soldier who accepted command of the all-black regiment (the Northeast’s first) in 1863. Broderick played Shaw in “Glory.”

Screenings of “Glory” at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. are scheduled at participating theaters (the full list of which is available at Fathom Events’ website), including Boston’s Regal Fenway, Somerville’s AMC Assembly Row, Revere’s Showcase Cinema de Lux, AMC Framingham 16, and many other theaters.

