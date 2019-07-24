New England’s largest Fringe Festival kicks off in Providence

Performers and artists rejoice: New England’s largest fringe festival, FRINGEPVD, is underway in Providence through Saturday.

Modeled after the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Wilbury Theatre Group’s sixth annual FRINGEPVD kicked off this week, welcoming traditional and nontraditional performers in theater, music, dance, and multimedia to Providence.

The festival spotlights the unique, the unusual, and the uncensored: The festival is open to anyone who wants to produce a show. All participants and productions are selected on a non-juried basis. Josh Short founded the Providence Fringe Festival in 2014 with a handful of performers and community arts partners to celebrate the work of independent artists, he said in a release. Organized by Harvard artistic producer James Stanley and hosted by actor Phoenyx Williams, the festival will feature a variety of performers, including Matt DaSilva, Danny Dubin, the Dramatists Guild, Soma Theatre Collective, and others.