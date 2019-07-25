BU alum Lisa Taddeo’s book on sex, lust, and female desire is the buzziest book of the summer

The Boston University alum’s bestseller — currently No. 2 on the Boston Globe Bestseller list — is, in a nutshell, frank reporting and honest portraits of three women’s sex lives.

Sex. Lust. Female desire. If there’s one book getting the most (hushed whisper) watercooler buzz this summer, it might be Lisa Taddeo’s “Three Women.”

The Connecticut resident spent eight years reporting on the three women: Lina from Indiana, a mom in a passionless marriage who has an affair with an old flame; Maggie, a high school student from North Dakota who finds a confidant in her handsome English teacher; and Sloane, happily married to a man who likes to watch her have sex with other people.

Taddeo, who has discussed her book in Time and on “CBS This Morning,” speaks at Harvard Book Store on July 30 at 7 p.m. and at the Sandwich Public Library Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. We caught up recently with the Pushcart Prize winner.

Q. What sparked your idea to write this book?

A. I read Gay Talese’s “Thy Neighbor’s Wife,” told from a very male perspective, and I realized there had been not much — that I knew of — of that sort of memoir, written about female desire.

Q. How did you select the three women?

A. In a sense, they chose me. Some [others whom] I’d spoken to for many months were reticent to go deeper. Sloane, Lina, and Maggie were the ones who let me into their hearts and minds and bedrooms. The point is that these three women do not stand or speak for all women, but they speak for themselves very loudly.

Q. Have you heard from the women featured? What’s their reaction?

A. I speak to them often. Maggie said the book has given her closure. . . . Sloane said that I made her sound cooler than she is — not true — and that she’s proud of her story. Lina is more reticent to delve, because she’s in a far better place now, and reliving some of her experience is hard for her.

Q. Do men’s and women’s general reactions to the book tend to differ?

A. Men generally tread more lightly, but the ones who have been vocal have said that they didn’t know, prior to reading the book, how indifference could be so wounding. Most women have said it gutted them but then made them feel seen.

Q. What do you mean when you refer to “female desire”?

A. I believe, at least across the hundreds of people with whom I spoke, that women’s desire is more complex, less compartmentalized, more organized. I was intrigued by the throttle of women’s desire, as a whole.

Q. What did you learn from writing this book?

A. I saw the way that we project our own shame onto others, and then revile them for it. I saw the way the weight of the mother influenced the state of these women’s desire.

Q. Why do you think it’s so hard for many women — and men — to talk about this topic?

A. It’s hard to look in a mirror and recall one’s own complicity in shaming oneself. It’s hard to be open and honest about something for which someone else might judge. It’s hard to give oxygen to your stories, so that you can’t unhear your own pain.

Q. What would you hope readers take away from the book?

A. One lofty hope is it will inspire a few people to stop judging their neighbors, and inspire some others to tell their own stories. In an even broader sense, to not let people go through their lives unseen and unheard. Even if you have stopped loving someone, it’s cruel to not say, I see you. I know you exist.

Interview was edited and condensed.