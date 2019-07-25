Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
A Swedish prosecutor on Thursday charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month, in a case that has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists as well as President Trump.
Trump responded with two sharply-worded tweets, calling on Sweden to ‘‘Treat Americans fairly!’’ and criticizing Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whom he had personally lobbied, ‘‘for being unable to act.’’
Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival. The case has drawn the attention of a long list of US celebrities, including Sean ‘‘Diddy’’ Combs, Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian .
Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement that he filed charges against the artist and two others ‘‘suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.’’
The rapper and the other two suspects, who were described as members of his entourage but not identified, will remain in custody until trial, expected to start Tuesday.
Videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky, 30. The rapper asserts that it was self-defense.
Rocky has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake and Selena Gomez.