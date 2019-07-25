Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden

A Swedish prosecutor on Thursday charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month, in a case that has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists as well as President Trump.

Trump responded with two sharply-worded tweets, calling on Sweden to ‘‘Treat Americans fairly!’’ and criticizing Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whom he had personally lobbied, ‘‘for being unable to act.’’

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival. The case has drawn the attention of a long list of US celebrities, including Sean ‘‘Diddy’’ Combs, Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian .