Hozier plays two private shows in Boston — and fans who missed it have FOMO

“We were so happy to host Hozier. He performed and met about 100 lucky listeners of WXRV,” said Donald St. Sauveur , general manager of 92.5 the River.

The Irish singer behind the 2014 hit “Take Me to Church” performed two shows on July 25, one at City Winery and another at Scullers Jazz Club. Both events were part of separate radio giveaways.

Hozier had a busy Thursday in Boston and not many people knew about it.

WXRV’s concert was held as a private event in the Haymarket Lounge at City Winery Boston. From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hozier played some of his best songs and met eager fans. Once videos of the event began to surface on Twitter, some fans couldn’t believe they hadn’t heard about it.

Advertisement

“Wait, so @Hozier’s performing rn at an unannounced event in Boston? I hate my life,” wrote one exasperated fan, posting a clip from the performance that was sent to her.

Wait, so @hozier’s performing rn at an unannounced event in Boston?

I hate my life.

I love me some #hozier though!

Post new videos, people! Ugh! LOL. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/T6XJbmpYDF — allis☺︎n (@IIlison) July 25, 2019

Later in the evening, Hozier ventured to Allston to perform at Scullers Jazz Club for WWBX Mix 104.1. In a statement to the Globe, the station said they were “happy to feature Hozier in their ongoing Mix Lounge series. The fans were happy as well.”

At the end of the day, Hozier posted some photos and thank yous to both radio stations on Twitter, expressing excitement for his next visit to Boston.

“Thank you everyone and @Mix1041 for your support. Looking forward to returning to Boston in November,” a tweet read.

Thank you everyone and @Mix1041 for your support. Looking forward to returning to Boston in November. pic.twitter.com/OJYh14HECg — Hozier (@Hozier) July 26, 2019

Most recently, Hozier performed at Boston Calling music festival to rave reviews, and is headlining a show at the Wang Theatre in November.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @triunfo_chris.