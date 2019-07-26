Uzo Aduba to star in ‘Miss Virginia’ film

Uzo Aduba is set to star in the true-story drama “Miss Virginia” about a struggling inner-city mother who sacrifices everything for her son and his future.

Aduba, a star of “Orange Is The New Black” and a BU alum, plays education activist Virginia Walden Ford, who launched the grassroots organization D.C. Parents for School Choice in 1998 to advocate for improvement in the Washington, D.C. public school system.

“Her story is one of grit, determination, and the transformative power of a mother who refuses to give up on her son,” said the film’s writer-producer Erin O’Connor.