John Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ teases season 2 in explosive teaser
Jack’s back. On Saturday, Amazon dropped the first teaser for the upcoming second season of “Jack Ryan,” offering viewers an early peek at John Krasinski’s sophomore year as the titular CIA analyst.
In the tense teaser, Ryan appears a little worse for wear after a deadly-looking ambush; but he’s not down for long, with the clip soon cutting to scenes of him locking eyes with German agent Harry Baumann (Noomi Rapace), exchanging pleasantries with boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and, as he does, taking up arms against some unseen baddies. Abbie Cornish and Michael Kelly co-star.
Season 2 of the spy drama picks up with Jack tracking a suspicious weapons shipment through the Venezuelan jungle. As his investigation threatens to unravel a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezeula retaliates, with brutal consequences for Jack that propel him and his fellow operatives on a globe-trotting mission to thwart the leader’s villainous plot.
Carlton Cuse (who grew up in Boston and graduated from Harvard) co-created “Jack Ryan” with Graham Roland; both are returning as showrunners, working from characters originally created by novelist Tom Clancy.
Krasinski, who was raised in Newton, is best known for his comedic role as Jim Halpert in long-running NBC sitcom “The Office.” But the actor has earned praise for his recent heel-turn into more dramatic territory in projects like “Jack Ryan” and horror-thriller “A Quiet Place,” the latter of which he directed, co-wrote and starred in — opposite his off-screen wife, actress Emily Blunt. Before shooting an already-ordered third season of “Jack Ryan” for Amazon, he’s directing a “Quiet Place” sequel, with Blunt returning to star.
The new “Jack Ryan” season will arrive on Amazon later this year. Watch the full teaser below.
