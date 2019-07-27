John Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ teases season 2 in explosive teaser

Jack’s back. On Saturday, Amazon dropped the first teaser for the upcoming second season of “Jack Ryan,” offering viewers an early peek at John Krasinski’s sophomore year as the titular CIA analyst.

In the tense teaser, Ryan appears a little worse for wear after a deadly-looking ambush; but he’s not down for long, with the clip soon cutting to scenes of him locking eyes with German agent Harry Baumann (Noomi Rapace), exchanging pleasantries with boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and, as he does, taking up arms against some unseen baddies. Abbie Cornish and Michael Kelly co-star.

Season 2 of the spy drama picks up with Jack tracking a suspicious weapons shipment through the Venezuelan jungle. As his investigation threatens to unravel a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezeula retaliates, with brutal consequences for Jack that propel him and his fellow operatives on a globe-trotting mission to thwart the leader’s villainous plot.