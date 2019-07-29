Chance The Rapper announces North American fall tour, including a Boston date

It will be Chance’s first appearance in Massachusetts since he headlined Boston Calling in 2017. The tour begins in San Francisco on Sept. 14 and wraps up in Miami on Nov. 10.

Fresh off the release of his album “The Big Day,” Chance The Rapper unveiled dates for his North American fall tour, including a Boston stop on Oct. 3 at TD Garden.

“The Big Day” was released July 26 and features collaborations with Bon Iver, Randy Newman, Benjamin Gibbard, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, and CocoRosie.

Despite being dubbed as his “debut” album, “The Big Day” is Chance’s fourth commercial release. He established himself in the rap world with his 2012 mixtape “10 Day” and his 2013 mixtape “Acid Rap,” only to make himself a household name with the release of 2016’s “Coloring Book.” It won best rap album at the Grammys in 2017.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at chanceraps.com.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @triunfo_chris.