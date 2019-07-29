Gronk scores a condo in Miami for $1.7 million — and it has an amazing view

The retired Patriots tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion has purchased a 3,850-square-foot double condo from John Carew , a retired Norwegian soccer star, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate, which handled both ends of the sale. The condo at 1100 Biscayne Blvd., which has five bedrooms, four full baths, one half bath, and walls of glass with ocean views, sold for $1,700,000. It’s on the 39th floor of the Marquis Miami.

He bought a condo for under the asking price.

Rob Gronkowski has scored again in Miami.

The condo at 1100 Biscayne Blvd. has views of the ocean, bay, and Miami skyline. (Douglas Elliman)

The asking price was $1,850,000. Carew’s JC 10 LLC paid $2,350,000 for the property in 2013, according to therealdeal.com.

The building’s amenities include a spa, fitness center, pool, valet, and a separate onsite hotel with two restaurants.

Gronkowski sold his Fort Point Channel condo at 21 Wormwood St. for $2,375,000 shortly after he announced his retirement in March.

More photos of the condo:

