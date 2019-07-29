Ryan Reynolds wraps up filming on ‘Free Guy’

If Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram account is any indication, filming has wrapped on “Free Guy,” the big-budget action-comedy that’s been shooting around Boston for weeks.

Reynolds -- along with Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve,” Joe Keery of “Stranger Things,” and director Shawn Levy -- has been filming in downtown Boston, Worcester, Framingham, and Revere all summer. “Free Guy” tells the story of a bankteller who learns he’s a background character in an action video game called “Free City.”

In typical fashion, the cheeky “Deadpool” actor made it clear just how psyched he is about the new movie. “That’s it for me on #FreeGuy. Holy [expletive], I love this movie. I want to flash-fry it and inject it straight into your eyeballs,” he posted on Instagram. The post got nearly 1.4 million likes in less than 24 hours.