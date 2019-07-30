B.J. Novak sets FX pilot with ‘Booksmart,’ ‘Lady Bird’ stars

Not to be outdone by “Office” costar/co-writer (and close friend) Mindy Kaling — whose 10-episode take on “Four Weddings and a Funeral” premieres Wednesday on Hulu — B.J. Novak is busily plotting his own TV takeover.

As first reported by Deadline, FX has ordered a pilot for a new series from Novak called “Platform,” an episodic anthology series that the Newton native will write, direct, and executive produce.

“Booksmart” breakout Kaitlyn Dever, “Lady Bird” costar Lucas Hedges, and “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal are all set for roles in the series, as are “Narcos” star Boyd Holbrook, “Long Shot” actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., comedian George Wallace, and TV veteran Ed Asner.