B.J. Novak sets FX pilot with ‘Booksmart,’ ‘Lady Bird’ stars
Not to be outdone by “Office” costar/co-writer (and close friend) Mindy Kaling — whose 10-episode take on “Four Weddings and a Funeral” premieres Wednesday on Hulu — B.J. Novak is busily plotting his own TV takeover.
As first reported by Deadline, FX has ordered a pilot for a new series from Novak called “Platform,” an episodic anthology series that the Newton native will write, direct, and executive produce.
“Booksmart” breakout Kaitlyn Dever, “Lady Bird” costar Lucas Hedges, and “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal are all set for roles in the series, as are “Narcos” star Boyd Holbrook, “Long Shot” actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., comedian George Wallace, and TV veteran Ed Asner.
Production kicked off Monday on “Platform,” which will feature a different cast and story in each episode; as part of the pilot order, two will reportedly be shot, each with a distinct tone and focus. As per FX’s release, the series “uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”
This is far from Novak’s first time behind the scenes on a TV project. He wrote, executive produced, and directed episodes of “The Office” for NBC, also starring as Ryan Howard. He later partnered with Kaling — a Cambridge native — on her series “The Mindy Project,” wearing all four hats again for that half-hour comedy, which aired three seasons on Fox before moving to Hulu for another three.
