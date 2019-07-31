Ernie Boch Jr. welcomed ‘Fergie,’ Duchess of York, to a bash at his manse

The Duchess’s words may not have been just idle chatter: Ferguson is “exploring business and philanthrepreneurship opportunities” with Boch, according to his publicist, Peggy Rose .

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson , was one of 200 guests at a party thrown by Boch on Saturday, with the ex-wife of Prince Andrew delivering a seven-minute toast in which she praised the car dealer for his philanthropic efforts.

Car magnate Ernie Boch Jr. welcomed a very special guest to his Norwood mansion on Saturday.

Fergie also dispelled rumors swirling on the other side of the pond about the possible pregnancy of her daughter, Princess Eugenie.

“What else can I tell you? No, she’s not pregnant,” the Duchess said in a video captured by Dailybreak managing editor Kelly Lynch. “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in.”

A few of the many notable attendees at the shindig included the Boch Center’s Joe Spaulding, Sushi Momento owner Jack Huang, WEEI morning show host Greg Hill, NBC10 Boston reporter Jackie Bruno, and co-host of Kiss 108’s “Matty in the Morning” show Billy Costa.

