Robert Eggers’ new film ‘The Lighthouse’ is set on an island in New England

A Twitter account associated with the film has the location set as New England, but it’s not immediately clear which island lighthouse the movie is based on. There are plenty of real-life examples of remote island lighthouses that could have served as the inspiration for Eggers’ film setting, including Seguin Island Lighthouse or Boon Island Lighthouse, both on islands off the coast of Maine.

On Tuesday, the trailer dropped for New Hampshire native Robert Eggers’ new film “The Lighthouse,” a psychological horror movie shot in black and white and set on a remote New England island.

Willem Dafoe (left) and Robert Pattinson in a scene from Robert Eggers’ new film, “The Lighthouse.”

The film stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers in the 1890s residing in the island’s lighthouse.

According to the trailer, Pattinson plays a timberman who has come to the lighthouse to work as a lighthouse keeper to “earn a living” and “start anew.” Dafoe’s character seems wary of Pattinson, and as the trailer progresses the two men slowly devolve into madness, at times coming to blows with one another.

Eggers’ first feature film, “The Witch,” is also set in New England and is based on tropes from New England’s witch hysteria.

Watch the full trailer for “The Lighthouse”:

