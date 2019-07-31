‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery stops in Portsmouth, N.H., for lunch, poses for selfie

Actor Joe Keery , who stars as Steve Harrington on the Netflix hit “Stranger Things,” stopped for lunch Tuesday at Martingale Wharf, a popular dockside spot in Portsmouth, NH.

The actor’s visit was “an awesome surprise” for everyone on staff, said Heidi Ricci, the restaurant’s administrative assistant. “They were thrilled he came.”

Moriah Barr, 20, who was waitressing Tuesday afternoon, was very excited to have Keery at one of her tables -- once she realized it was him.

“I had no idea who he was until he was about to leave and someone told me ‘you know you have a celebrity at your table,’ ” she said. “He was super nice. He left a 30 percent tip.”

Keery, 27, a native of nearby Newburyport, ordered a beer with his fish and chips.

Barr asked Keery for a picture and he offered instead to be in a selfie with her – before suggesting that they should find better lighting for the photo. Stars, they’re just like us!

Barr is a fan of “Stranger Things,” but said she hasn’t seen the newest season yet.

Season three of “Stranger Things” debuted on Netflix July 4. The series is set in Indiana in the 1980s, and follows a group of young friends who fight against strange and supernatural forces.

