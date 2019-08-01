Camille Kostek weighs in on whether Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement

“For the Patriots, you can be a cheerleader for four years,” Kostek said. “They can be four consecutive years. You can do two years and take a break, and then come back for two more years. I’ve actually only completed two years, two seasons with the Patriots cheerleading team. So I always joke with Rob and say, ‘You know, I could go back anytime and audition.’

In an interview with Fox News , the former Patriots cheerleader and longtime Gronk girlfriend said that she and the retired Patriots tight end have joked about retaking the field together as cheerleader and player.

“I’m not, but technically I could,” Kostek continued. “There have been times that we’ve joked around and I have said, ‘You could go back and play football for the Patriots, and I could go back and be a Patriots cheerleader.’”

While Kostek made clear that she was only joking about rejoining the cheerleading squad, she did leave the door slightly ajar for a possible return to the field for Gronk.

“As of right now, Rob has retired, but he’s got a mind of his own and a life of his own,” Kostek said. “So if he wanted to go back, I would support him. But now, I support him taking a break and doing what’s best for his body.”

Kostek was named a cover model for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a dream Kostek said she had been pursuing since she was 15 years old. Now, the longtime dancer has a new mission: landing a role on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“As a dancer and a fan, I’ve always loved watching that show,” Kostek said of the ABC competition series. “The only way to get on it was to be a star first. Now that I have the title of cover model, I think it has allowed me to have a claim to dance with the stars now. That’s my next goal.”

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com.