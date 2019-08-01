‘Red Sea Diving Resort’ writer-director calls Chris Evans ‘a leader on and off set’

Based on a real, recently declassified mission, the ’80s-set film (now streaming on Netflix) follows a group of Israeli intelligence agents – played by Evans, Alessandro Nivola , Haley Bennett , and Michael Huisman — who reopen a deserted beach resort on the Sudanese coast, using it as a cover through which to steer thousands of refugees toward safety to Jerusalem.

In “The Red Sea Diving Resort,” Chris Evans takes on his first lead role since putting down Captain America’s shield in “Avengers: Endgame.” But the Sudbury native still finds himself playing hero – albeit a scruffier, spandex-free kind – in the Gideon Raff -directed thriller, about Mossad agents tasked with smuggling persecuted Ethiopian Jews out of war-torn Sudan.

“This story was so inspirational and hopeful,” said Raff by phone. “It reminded me that, when people come together, they can do great things.”

Evans’ character, Ari Levinson was drawn from multiple real-life agents Raff met while researching the story. In search of more dramatic roles beyond Marvel, Evans read Raff’s script and asked to meet.

“I found in Chris not only such a passionate actor but also one of the smartest people I’ve ever met,” recalled Raff. “I knew he’d elevate this character I wrote.”

Production took place in South Africa and Namibia. Evans, according to Raff, supported cast and crew throughout the physically and emotionally draining shoot.

“Chris is a leader, on and off set,” said Raff. “He has all the qualities of a leader; people want to follow him. He always takes care of everybody around him, which is fantastic to see, but he also has a lot of vulnerability, and he’s got the courage to show it.”

In this, Evans bore remarkable similarities to his character he was playing, said Raff. On set, the “Avengers” alum grew close with Nivola, a Boston-born actor whose Mossad agent Sammy Navon clashes with Evans’ Ari.

“Chris [plays] the more reckless, intuition- and gut-driven guy,” said Raff. “He has an idea and goes for it; he pounces. Most of the time, that works well, but sometimes people get hurt.”

All involved hope viewers come away heartened by the humanity in the film. “We need more compassion in the world,” said Raff. “Chris, Alessandro, Haley, Michael, they understand this on a very human level, that that idea is as relevant today, if not more, as it was then.”

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.