5 things to do in Boston this weekend

‘Jaws’ Screening at The Anchor This Friday, sail over to Charlestown open-air wine and beer garden The Anchor for an outdoor screening of the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws,” presented by Narragansett Beer. The Rhode Island brewery will bring back its 1975 retro lager cans so that viewers can attempt to “Crush It like Quint” during the screening. You’ll also be able to enter a costume contest based on the movie, so break out those dorsal fins. (Friday, Aug. 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; The Anchor , Boston; free; 21+)

Free Fun Fridays with the BSO and more Another summer Friday means another round of free admission to museums and attractions across the state thanks to the Highland Street Foundation. Two Boston institutions will be free to the public this Friday in the Old State House and Franklin Park Zoo, as will eight other attractions across the state, including the Concord Museum in Concord and a free concert from the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday, Aug. 2 at various times and locations; free; all ages)

Cayetana Philadelphia power trio Cayetana has put out some of the top pop-punk albums of the last decade, all while keeping up a relentless touring schedule. The band is calling it quits at the end of their current set of dates, and one of their final stops will be Thursday’s show at the Sinclair, with fellow Philly group Katie Ellen and Boston pop/rock outfit Lilith serving as openers. (Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair , Cambridge; $14-$16; all ages)

‘Valley of the Dolls’ in 35mm Thanks to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” there’s been a spike in interest regarding the career of actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered in Los Angeles almost exactly 50 years ago by disciples of cult leader Charles Manson. The Coolidge will screen two of Tate’s films this weekend, including Friday’s midnight showing of “Valley of the Dolls,” a campy female-fronted film from 1967. It focuses on a group of women navigating the cutthroat world of 1960s showbiz. Tate’s performance — one of her last — earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer, a nod that’s deeply tragic in retrospect. (Friday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated PG-13)

Queen with Adam Lambert On the heels of the 2018 Oscar-winning biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is back on tour, with “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert once again stepping into the frontman role once occupied by the late Freddie Mercury. If the movie theater version of Queen wasn’t enough for you, head to the Xfinity Center this Sunday. (Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $180; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com.