5 things to do in Boston this weekend

‘Valley of the Dolls’ in 35mm
Thanks to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” there’s been a spike in interest regarding the career of actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered in Los Angeles almost exactly 50 years ago by disciples of cult leader Charles Manson. The Coolidge will screen two of Tate’s films this weekend, including Friday’s midnight showing of “Valley of the Dolls,” a campy female-fronted film from 1967. It focuses on a group of women navigating the cutthroat world of 1960s showbiz. Tate’s performance — one of her last — earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer, a nod that’s deeply tragic in retrospect. (Friday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated PG-13)
Queen with Adam Lambert
On the heels of the 2018 Oscar-winning biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is back on tour, with “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert once again stepping into the frontman role once occupied by the late Freddie Mercury. If the movie theater version of Queen wasn’t enough for you, head to the Xfinity Center this Sunday. (Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $180; all ages)
Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at
boston.com/BosTen.
KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com
Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com.