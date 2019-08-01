Is Tom Brady house hunting in Connecticut and New Jersey?

The New York Post reports that Tom and Gi, owners of a jaw-dropping $25 million pad in Tribeca, are house hunting in ultra-wealthy enclaves outside the city, including Greenwich, Conn., and Alpine, NJ.

Seems like yesterday that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen unloaded their Back Bay digs for $9.2 million and decamped for the lush and leafy confines of Brookline -- and the manse they designed from the ground up.

The New England super couple has a penchant for residential real-estate projects. Over the years, they have bought and sold a series of pricey properties in NYC and elsewhere.

In 2014, they snapped up a 3,300-square-foot condo in the soaring One Madison tower for $11.7 million, flipping it four years later for just shy of $14 million.

Prior to that, TB12 owned a swanky abode at the Time Warner Center, which he reportedly never lived in and finally sold in 2011, and Bundchen had a sweet West Village townhouse she cut loose for $4.4 million.

And let’s not forget their most sprawling residential undertaking, a 18,000-square-foot French-style chateau in the hills of Brentwood, Calif. -- complete with moat, koi pond, and photovoltaic solar arrays, the latter a nod to Gi’s environmentalist passions. After buying the land alone for $11.75 million and spending four years erecting the mansion of their dreams, Brady and his better half sold the spread to music producer Dr. Dre in 2014 for a cool $40 million.

So why scout properties in Connecticut and New Jersey? An elegant suburban mansion would mean more room for the couple’s three growing kids -- Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian -- and their large extended family. And with Tom Terrific celebrating his 42nd birthday on Saturday, perhaps he and Gi are starting to envision how their post-NFL world might shape up outside New England?

Whatever the reason, they could do worse than Greenwich or Alpine.

In 2019, Old Greenwich, Conn. ranked as the 12th richest place in America, according to Bloomberg, down from the seventh richest in 2018. Home to a bevy of hedgefund types, the average household income is a tidy $336,692. And at just an hour outside Manhattan, it’s a short train ride into the city or, in the case of Brady, who has been known to favor cars by Audi and Rolls Royce, a very quick drive.

Alpine, NJ, meanwhile, has been home to a host of celebrities, among them actor-comedians Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan. According to New York real estate site The Real Deal, Trump adminstration counselor Kellyanne Conway -- and presumably her husband, Trump foe George Conway -- also call Alpine home. Just north of Manhattan, right across the Hudson River, the town is home to some enormous estates, including a handful in the $12 million to $24 million range.

And yet, given how much Tom and Gisele like to design their own palatial compounds, perhaps buying a multiacre parcel is the way to go.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.