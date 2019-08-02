After more than 5 years, local TV traffic reporter Olessa Stepanova is switching stations

The announcement marks the end of a period of uncertainty for viewers regarding Stepanova, who vanished from WCVB’s airwaves not long after announcing that she was expecting twins.

Olessa Stepanova , formerly a traffic reporter for WCVB-TV Channel 5, will take on weekday morning traffic duties for NBC10 Boston and NECN. Stepanova will step into her new role the week of Aug. 12.

On June 28, Stepanova shared a Facebook video joking around with her “NewsCenter 5 EyeOpener” colleagues Antoinette Antonio, Randy Price, and Cindy Fitzgibbon about her pregnancy, as well as an Instagram post revealing that she was expecting a boy and a girl. That was Stepanova’s last day on the air for WCVB, and her name was removed from the news team list on the station’s website by the end of the weekend.

Stepanova stayed mum on Facebook until a July 26 post, in which she revealed she was no longer with WCVB.

“Now to address the elephant in the room … I am no longer with WCVB,” Stepanova wrote. “During my five and half years with the EyeOpener I was lucky to meet some incredible people, work with some of the most talented co-workers and make some lifelong friendships. My experience was made extra special by all of you wonderful viewers who have become like family. Leaving channel 5 was a sudden and unexpected change and I’m sorry I didn’t get to say goodbye to all of you.”

In the same post, Stepanova hinted at her new job without revealing specifics.

“When one door closes, another door opens!” Stepanova wrote.

In a statement, Ben Dobson, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN, said Stepanova’s extensive knowledge of her beat would be an asset to the company.

“Olessa’s knowledge of New England roadways make her a significant addition to our morning team,” Dobson said. “I am excited to watch all of her contributions and know her faithful viewers will be too.”