Ben Affleck in talks to star in erotic thriller from director of ‘Fatal Attraction’

The director known for erotic thrillers like “Fatal Attraction” and “9½ Weeks” is eyeing Ben Affleck for a lead role in his next film.

According to Deadline, Adrian Lyne is in talks to direct “Deep Water,” an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, who also wrote “Strangers on a Train” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

Affleck and Ana de Armas (“Blade Runner 2049”) would play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple stuck in a loveless marriage whose extramarital dalliances and sadistic mind games lead to dead bodies.